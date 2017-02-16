Woman, daughter killed in Richmond double murder suicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after three people were found dead in an apartment.

Police were called to the scene located at Oliver Crossing Apartments at 1329 Coalter Street in the Mosby Court area just before 8:30 a.m.

According to police, a woman and her daughter were shot dead by her boyfriend, who then killed himself.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two children under the age of 5 were also found inside the apartment. They are now at Richmond Police headquarters.

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police Chief Alfred Durham and Mayor Levar Stoney were also at the scene.

Stoney expressed his sympathy for the children involved while emphasizing that the incident, while senseless, does not seem to be a random act.

“This seems to be once again a senseless act, but something that’s not random. It seems very isolated, like some of the acts that happened in the past,” Stoney said. “Please continue to help the chief, if you know something, say something.”

8News crews remain on the scene working to learn more information.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.