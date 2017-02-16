VMFA to host job fair for veterans today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) is hosting a job fair Thursday in the museum’s Cochrane Atrium.

The VMFA is hosting the job fair In honor of its recent Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certification from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, a program that helps employers implement nationally recognized best practices to recruit, hire, and retain veterans in the workforce.

The event will start at 9:45 a.m. with a welcome from Alex Nyerges, VMFA Director, and Annie Walker, Director of Veterans Education, Training and Employment with the Department of Veterans Services. Nyerges will also honor veterans who work at the museum.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., veterans will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from 10 different employers: The Virginia Department of Social Services, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia Commonwealth University, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Health, Dominion Virginia Power, the Virginia Community College System, Virginia State Police, the University of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Corrections, and VMFA.

“We have worked diligently at VMFA to create a workplace that supports veterans in their career transitions, as demonstrated by our recent V3 certification,” said Kimberly Wilson, VMFA’s Deputy Director for Human Resources, Volunteers, and Community Service. “By hosting this job fair featuring major Virginia employers, we are taking a natural step to assist veterans in future career choices.”

All job seekers are welcome to attend the job fair.

