Virginia Motor Trend International Auto Show hits Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017 Virginia Motor Trend International Auto Show is coming to the Greater Richmond Convention Center. It features hundreds of new vehicles from dozens of manufacturers, test-drives, exotics, and more.

There will also be a collection of classic and custom cars, including displays from the Central Virginia Mustang Club, Victory 7 Mustang Club and the Oldies But Goodies Cruisers. Some attendees may get to test drive vehicles, including the new Chevrolet Bolt.

“It’s fantastic that we got an opportunity to show this car so soon here in Richmond,” said Jay Burchell, General Manager of Heritage Chevrolet. “It just came off of a show circuit early, it won green car of the year, Motor Trend car of the year and North American car of the year as well.”

Hours:

Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and military, and children 12 years old and younger get in free.

The show is presented by the Greater Richmond New Car Dealers Association and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows, LLC. For more information click here.

