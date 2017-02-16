Veterans enjoy lunch and tour at Colonial Heights tractor museum

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Keystone Antique Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights hosted dozens of special guests on Thursday.

They invited veterans who are under the care of the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center for a lunch and a tour of the museum.

The vets say it’s a nice way to get out of the house or hospital and enjoy fellowship with other vets.

“I’m grateful that the owner is doing this for the vets, to give us something to do instead of sitting at home, this is a very good outing for all of us,” one of the vets told 8News.

The owner of the museum, meanwhile, called it is his way of giving back to those who have given so much to our country.

“We get as much pleasure out of it as they do, they don’t realize that, but it does give you a sense of helping other people,” owner Keith Jones said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.’