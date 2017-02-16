VCU dancers take immigration conversation to stage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The immigration conversation will hit one Richmond stage in a unique way, starting tonight.

The VCU Department of Dance and Choreography invited members of the community to perform Liz Lerman’s ‘Still Crossing’ on stage with students.

Dancers of different ages, races and genders will tell the story of the hardships immigrants face along with the ideals that draw them to America.

‘Still Crossing’ includes choreography by Liz Lerman and music by Mark Isham. It was first performed in 1986 as part of the Statue of Liberty centennial celebration.

‘Still Crossing’ is part of the VCU DANCE NOW concert, which also features new works by VCU Dance faculty members Martha Curtis, Robbie Kinter, Scott Putman, Melanie Richards, Eric Rivera, and Autumn Proctor Waddell.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, February 16 – 18, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. plus a 2:00 p.m. Saturday matinée at The Grace Street Theater, 934 W. Grace Street in Richmond. Tickets are $15/$10 students with a valid I.D.