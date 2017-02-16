VSP issue senior alert for Fairfax County man with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department Wednesday night.

Fairfax Police is looking for Melvin Hardy Wylie. He was last seen on February 15 at 5227 Montgomery Street in Springfield.

Wylie is described by police as a white male, age 72-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 205 pounds, with hazel eyes and bald.

Wylie was driving a black 2008 ford Taurus bearing Virginia license XTC 3818. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Police say the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Fairfax County Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-691-2131.

