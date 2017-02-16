RPD looking for help identifying convenience store robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say robbed a convenience store about a week ago.

The incident happened at the Tiger Mart on 200 West Hill Street around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 when a man entered the store and brandished a handgun and robbed the business.

The suspect wore a dark purple knit cap, a black hooded jacket and black trousers at the time of the incident. He fled the scene on foot towards St. Peter’s Street.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Fourth Precinct Detective Paul Cho at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.