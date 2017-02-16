Roughly 676,000 strollers recalled because of fall hazard

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of thousands of Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers are under a recall because they pose a fall hazard to infants.

A receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to fall unexpectedly.

There have been 26 reports of children being injured from these strollers. Most of the injuries were scratches, bruises and bumps to the head.

The 676,000 strollers were sold at Toys R Us, buy buy Baby, Target, Amazon and other stores and online retailers from May 2011 through February of this year.

For the full list of models under the recall, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.’