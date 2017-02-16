Police find ton of marijuana hidden under home

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested a man who allegedly had 1.25 metric tons (1.38 tons) of dried cannabis hidden under his house.

A police statement Thursday said the drugs were found packed in plastic bags and hidden in underground tunnels that the man allegedly had dug under his house in a village in Vlora district, 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Police say the drugs were going to be smuggled into Italy.

Authorities in Albania say they destroyed about 2.5 million marijuana plants last year, four times more than the year before. They also reported seizing several metric tons of cannabis at border crossing points or from boats bound for neighboring Italy and Greece.

