Police: 13-year-old accused of trying to light 2 students’ hair on fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 13-year-old Chesterfield County student has had a juvenile criminal complaint filed against him after he allegedly attempted to light two other students’ hair on fire while riding the bus.

According to Chesterfield County Police, the boy’s attempts were unsuccessful and no hair was set on fire, nor was anyone injured, but the boy also allegedly spit on one of the two victims.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for three counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct for the boy and requested an intake conference.

