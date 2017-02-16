Owens and Minor bringing 300 additional jobs to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that Owens and Minor – a global healthcare services company – will be creating 300 new jobs in Richmond.

The business will be creating a new Client Engagement Center in downtown Richmond’s Riverfront Plaza.

Stoney said that the city competed against 60 other cities across the country to win the project.

“I am so pleased that Owens & Minor has chosen the City of Richmond as the location for its Client Engagement Center,” Stoney said. “Their decision is a testimony to their confidence in the quality of our local workforce and commitment to the region.”

Owens and Minor are a Fortune 500 company that serves the need of healthcare providers and healthcare product manufacturers across the US and Europe by providing supplies.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project.

Owens and Minor President and CEO Cody Phipps issued a statement about the decision to open the Client Engagement Center in Richmond.

“Virginia has been the home of Owens & Minor for 135 years,” Phipps said. “We are pleased to expand our presence in Richmond with this new initiative. We thank the City of Richmond and the Commonwealth for their help in bringing this initiative to life.”

