Nearly 56,000 bridges nationwide called structurally deficient

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 56,000 bridges nationwide, which vehicles cross 185 million times a day, are structurally deficient, a bridge construction group announced Wednesday.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) list of 55,710 deficient bridges include high-profile spans such as Yankee Doodle in Connecticut and Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C.

The list is based on Transportation Department data. The department scores bridges on a nine-point scale, and while the deficient ones might not be imminently unsafe, they are classified in need of attention.

In Virginia, the report says 935, or seven percent of bridges are structurally deficient.

Seven bridges in the Richmond-Metro area are among the new report’s “Top Most Traveled Structurally Deficient Bridges in Virginia.”

Interstate-95 over Rte 608 (Reymet Rd) in Chesterfield

Interstate-95 over Deepwater Term Ser. Rd in Richmond

Route 195 over Hamilton Street in Richmond

WBL Route 64 over CSX Hospitalst&Valley in Richmond

Interstate-64 EBL over CSX Hospitalst&Valleyrd in Richmond

Route 0295(SBL) over Beaverdam Creek in Hanover

WBL Route 64 over Rte I 195 NBL & Ramp B in Richmond

