National Zoo bidding goodbye to beloved giant panda

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — They say all good things must come to an end. The National Zoo is getting ready to bid adieu to its star giant panda Bao Bao. She’ll soon be headed back to China.

The zoo says two and a half million visitors come to the zoo every year. Two million of them are here to see the pandas.

Her return has been part of a long-standing agreement between the two nations.

If you can’t make it to Washington to say goodbye in person you can leave a message on the National Zoo’s website.

You can still watch Bao Bao on the zoo’s panda cam here.

