Judge throws out petition to remove Petersburg’s mayor, councilman

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A judge has thrown out a petition to remove Peterburg’s mayor and former mayor from office in a hearing Thursday.

The petition was filed in January to remove Mayor Samuel Parham and former mayor/current councilman Howard Myers from office.

Today’s decision means there won’t be any more motions on the matter. The people who organized the petition agreed to withdraw it, but they plan to write a new one and start the effort again.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.