Goodwill opens its first store in Eastern Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia will open its first store in Eastern Henrico County Thursday morning.

The new Goodwill store is located at 3979 Gay Avenue at the Shops at White Oak Village (Laburnum Station).

The ribbon cutting ceremony with Goodwill President and CEO Charles Layman and representatives from Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors and Community Development office will take place at 8:55 a.m. The doors will open to shoppers at 9 a.m.

Goodwill and area business will also be handing out giveaways throughout the day.

Revenue from the social enterprise model of retail support programs that help individuals who have challenges to securing employment.

