City announces dates for RVA East End Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has announced the dates for this year’s ‘East End Festival.’

The event will be held May 5 and 6 at Chimborazo Park in Church Hill and will feature performances by the Richmond Symphony.

Mayor Levar Stoney is hoping more performers and artists will participate.

“My request is we need performers to sign up, we need community members to volunteer, and we need people to come out and support this festival,” Stoney said.

The mayor hopes to showcase local artists from the east end and raise funds for performing arts.

