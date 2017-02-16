3 found shot dead in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after 3 people were found shot dead in an apartment.
Police were called to the scene located at 1329 Coalter Street in Mosby Court area just before 8:30 a.m.
8News crews are heading to the scene for more information.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.