Woman arrested in death of North Korean leader’s half brother

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, is surrounded by the media upon arrival from Macau at Beijing airport in Beijing. Kim was assassinated at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray a Malaysian official said Tuesday.﻿﻿ (Kyodo News via AP, File)
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say they have arrested a woman in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother.

Wednesday’s statement says the woman was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. She was carrying Vietnamese travel documents.

Kim Jong Un’s half brother died Monday after suddenly falling ill at the airport. According to a Malaysian government official, Kim told medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray.

