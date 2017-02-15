Wegmans facing calls to remove Trump winery products from Virginia stores

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Wegmans is now facing pressure to remove Trump winery products from its 10 stores in Virginia, including two stores in the central Virginia area.

According to a Washington Post article, hundreds of members of the Prince William County’s National Organization for Women plan to pressure the company to stop carrying the products from the Charlottesville winery.

Wegmans’ vice president of media relations Jo Natale says this product has been on store shelves since 2008 — years before Trump bought the winery.

“Our role as a retailer is to offer choice to our customers,” Natale told the Washington Post. “Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product.”

This could add Wegmans to the list of companies experiencing boycotts due to Trump products.

