Va. Safety officials keeping an eye on Lake Oroville crisis, response

“Across the commonwealth anything that happens nationally on an infrastructure basis, we want to be aware of,” said David Dowling, deputy director of Soil and Water Conservation and Dam Safety and Floodplain Management.

It’s Dowling’s to make sure Virginia’s dams and floodplains are secure in design, construction and maintenance. This week, he’s coordinating with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, monitoring the Lake Oroville crisis.

The commonwealth decides a dam’s hazard potential based on what would happen if it fails.

“A failure of a high hazard dam will result in loss of life and significant loss of property,” Dowling explained.

Virginia has approximately 339 high-hazard dams, including nine in Chesterfield, seven in Stafford County, and 5 in Spotsylvania. Hanover has three, with two others in Henrico and one in Powhatan.

“We keep an eye on the ball more on the high-hazard dams. The inspection schedule is more rigorous,” Dowling told 8News. To pass, each dam’s owner must provide the state with an emergency action plan, plus a map of the inundation zone.

“The inspection needs to be done by a licensed professional engineer every two years for a high-hazard dam.” Low-hazard dams require inspection every six years.

A severe storm in 2004 caused the Powhatan Lakes Dam to fail, causing more than $1 million in damage. While safety officials cannot control the weather, Dowling said having the right regulations in place will save lives, land and property.

“It’s making sure that dams don’t fail when you’re in a storm event. We try to be very proactive in that nature.”

