Shooting investigation underway in southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s southside that occurred a block away from where a man was stabbed to death Monday night.

Tonight’s shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Clarkson Court. Police say they responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomin. The suspect remained on scene and no one else is being sought, according to police.

Tuesday’s fatal stabbing occurred roughly a block away in the 1400 block of Clarkson Court. Police say the two incidents are unrelated.

