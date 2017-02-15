Security problems found in Virginia tax department

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A new state audit has found problems with the cybersecurity of Virginia Department of Taxation.

The recently released audit said that the state’s information technology partnership with Northrop Grumman has not updated critical security patches to protect the tax department’s systems.

The audit said that at one point in August 2016, one critical and 490 highly important security patches were absent. The state’s cybersecurity rules call for software updates to be installed within 90 days of release.

The Department of Taxation said it’s working with the partnership to make sure its security patches are up to date.

