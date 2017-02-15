Richmond residents petition for businesses to clean up blighted shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Westover Hills are hoping a new online petition will get the attention of local businesses and property owners and prompt them to take action.

“I think this letter is really a manifestation of a number of years of this building up,” said Sarah Abubaker, President of the Westover Hills Neighborhood Association.

Neighbors are upset about the rundown appearance of area businesses. Specifically, Westover Place Shopping center on Forest Hill Avenue.

“Families are looking for walkabaility, safety,” Abubaker said. “They want somewhere where they can go and get a cup of coffee on Sunday with their kid and walk their dog. That’s what they are trying to provide here.”

The plan is to send the letter to business and property owners in March.

“We really want to bring new businesses in and really reward the people who took a risk on this area and have really tried to the benefit of the communtiy make things better,” Abubaker said.

Abubaker mentioned specifically Café Zara. It’s owner Ben Spencer told 8News over the phone he actually agrees with the letter.m and hopes everyone in the neighborhood does their part.

“We just want to have everybody come to that level and be more supportive of the community as a whole,” Abubaker said.

8 News spoke with Dumbarton Properties who manage Westover Place Shopping Center. They said they have been up against the weather and contractor delays.

They did say they plan on working with the neighborhood association. Specifically mentioning repairs to the parking lot area and entrance ways.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.