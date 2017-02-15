Richmond Police investigating armed robbery near VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place near VCU’s campus Tuesday night.

Authorities say the armed robbery occurred in the 900 block of N. Lombardy Street just before 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim displaying a knife, taking the victim’s wallet. The suspect then fled westbound on W. Broad Street.

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his 30’s, 6 foot tall, weighing 190 to 200 pounds, and has facial hair. The suspect was wearing a dark skull cap, dark long sleeve shirt, and dark baggy pants.

