Retired Richmond Police K-9 passes away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Retired Richmond Police K-9 named Niko has passed away, according to Richmond Police’s Twitter account

Niko was partnered with K-9 officer Hernandez for seven years. Richmond Police says Hernandez and Niko had a “happy reunion” last year after Niko retired.

Niko’s name will be added to the memorial stone located at the Canine Training Community Complex.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.