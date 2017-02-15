More than 900 Dominion customers without power in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Over 900 Dominion customers are waking up in the dark Wednesday morning.

According to Dominion’s website, 952 customers are without power in Henrico and 6 customers are without power in New Kent.

The estimated time of restoration is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The outage cause is still pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

