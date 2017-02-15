Mayor Stoney takes walking tour of Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney took a walking tour on the City’s Northside on Wednesday.

Flanked by City Council President Chris Hilbert and Richmond Police, Stoney said he wanted to hear from families in Brookland Park.

“I wanted to see first hand for myself, some of the needs of the community and the corridor,” Stoney said.

Stoney stopped in with local business owners to see what needs to be done to revitalize the area.

Longtime resident Leroy Jefferson said the Mayor’s presence is a step in the right direction.

“This area’s an area that’s kind of trying to move back up to the area where it used to be,” Jefferson said. “Revitalizing, getting the people involved, getting the neighborhood connected to each other and seeing him here could really activate what we’re doing on this Northside.”

The area has seen a recent increase in crime. Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said joining the Mayor in this walk around will help his department better police the community.

“Walking around and getting engaged and listening to the concerns of the community helps us to police and better serve them,” Durham said. “Do what they want to see out of the police department.”

Some improvements could come in the form of more crosswalks and cleaning up tagged buildings.

While there is a lot of work to do, Stoney is confident in the area’s potential.

“Working together, I think we could take this corridor to the next level,” Stoney said.

Stoney said this will be the first of many walks he plans to do throughout the city to get a feel for what needs to be done and how he and City Council can help.

Next week Stoney plans to do a walk through on Jefferson Davis with Councilwoman Reeva Trammil.

