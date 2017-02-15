‘A Day Without Immigrants’: Local restaurants participating in national movement

Related Coverage Immigrant workers, families to protest by staying home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A nationwide movement is planned for Thursday called “A Day Without Immigrants.” It’s to serve as a message to President Donald Trump and to the country about the contribution immigrants make each day.

La Milpa, a restaurant and market in Richmond, is one of several local businesses deciding to stay closed Thursday.

The nationwide boycott includes immigrants staying home from work and school as well and not spending any money in restaurants or stores.

It’s a one-day effort in hopes of making a big impact.

“We need to learn and to teach,” said Martin Gonzalez, owner of La Milpa.

Gonzalez said Thursday’s movement is all about changing the way America thinks about immigrants.

“The nature of the country is based on immigrants,” Gonzalez said.

He thinks the biggest impact will be felt in the construction and food industries.

But he believes people will also learn that immigrants are involved in all aspects of society.

“We don’t have enough information about how the immigrants impact the economy, the living, the education,” Gonzalez said. “[Immigrants] impact so many other aspects of the whole picture.”

Gonzalez told 8News he thinks this boycott will be more effective than if they were to protest in the streets.

La Milpa has been open for 17 years and as an immigrant and now citizen, Gonzalez said he is just another example of an immigrant success story.

“It’s true that if you work hard and you behave yourself, you have the opportunity to feed into a nice community,” Gonzalez said.

Other businesses participating include: The Hispanic Center of Chesterfield, True Alpha & Omega Spa, Dalia’s Jumpers y Dulceria Mexicans, Mi Guerrero Grill & Latino Market, El Torro Restaurante, Habanero Mexican Grill, Taquerias Mobiles, El Nuevo Happy Mart and Super Amanecer Latino Market.

