Lawmakers denounce feds’ decision to withhold transit funds

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are calling on the U.S. secretary of transportation to reverse the Federal Transportation Commission’s decision to withhold millions of dollars in funding.

Del. James LeMunyon and Sen. George Barker sent a letter signed by dozens of other lawmakers to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after federal officials announced they would withhold funding from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia until they create a new Metro safety commission. The letter was signed by dozens of other lawmakers.

In the letter, they say a February 2016 deadline was unreasonable and want Chao to suspend the FTA’s decision.

All three jurisdictions must pass identical legislation for the commission to be formed. The Virginia House and Senate have passed versions of the bill, but additional votes are needed.

