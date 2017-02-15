Country Fresh recalling products sold in Virginia due to health risk

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Country Fresh is recalling 2,552 cases of cooking and snacking products that have Sargento cheese as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Sargento Cheese Company recently recalled certain cheeses because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The products included in this recall include the Country Fresh Tuscan Style Mushroom, Country Fresh Stuffed Mushroom, Southwest Stuffed Mushroom, Marketside Garlic Cheese Stuffed Mushroom and Ready Fresh Go Fruit and Hatch Pepper Cheese.

The products have best if used by dates between January 19, 2017, and February 17, 2017.

No illnesses have been confirmed by public health authorities.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.