ACLU of Virginia joins lawsuit against Culpeper over mosque permit

CULPEPPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The American Civil Liberties Union has joined a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department against Culpeper County, accusing it of violating federal law by blocking the Islamic Center of Culpeper (ICC) from building a mosque.

In April 2016, a sewage system permit request from the ICC was denied by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. The Board claimed the site did not meet requirements.

The Department of Juestice says the county violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000. The complaint filed by the Department alleges that since 1992, the county has considered 26 applications and never denied a pump and haul permit for commercial or religious use.

The ACLU and ACLU of Virginia have filed a friend-of-the-court brief, supporing the Justice Department’s case against Culpeper County.

The Islamic Center of Culpeper said it is monitoring developments on the case, but has no comment right now.