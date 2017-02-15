5 reports of shots fired in Fredericksburg since Feb. 11

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating five reports of shots fired since Feb. 11.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage from these incidents.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Police have released summaries of each incident:

On Feb. 15 at 2 a.m., a city resident reported hearing multiple shots fired behind her residence located on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue, possibly on the other side of the canal. Patrol officers responded and did not locate any shell casings.

On Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m., a city resident reported hearing multiple shots fired while she was walking a friend’s dogs on the 400 block of Hanson Avenue. Patrol officers responded and found several shell casings. The reporting party witnessed a light-colored vehicle with dark-tinted windows, possibly a Toyota, leaving the area at a high speed.

On Feb. 13 at 8:30 p.m., a city resident reported hearing several shots fired near the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Twin Lake Drive. Patrol officers responded and found multiple shell casings.

On Feb. 12 at 10:45 p.m., several homeowners in the 400 block of Hanson Avenue reported hearing multiple shots fired outside of their homes. Patrol officers responded and found multiple shell casings. One of the callers reported seeing an SUV-shaped vehicle leaving the area.

On Feb. 12 at 9:30 p.m., several homeowners in the 400 block of Hanson Avenue reported hearing multiple shots fired outside of their homes. Patrol officers responded and found multiple shell casings. One of the callers reported seeing a dark-colored Dodge.

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is encouraged to contact police immediately by calling 540-373-3122.

To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

