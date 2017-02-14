VT’s Chris Clarke out for remainder of the season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech men’s basketball must continue on without key forward Chris Clarke who has an ACL tear in his left knee, the school announced on Monday night.

The sophomore from Virginia Beach injured his knee in the second half of the Hokies’ (17-7, 6-6) 80-78 double overtime win at home against No. 14 Virginia on Sunday.

Clarke, called the point forward in head coach Buzz Williams’ scheme, registered the program’s only triple double in school history against The Citadel earlier this season.