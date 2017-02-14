VCU to help with City Hall performance reviews

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney has announced VCU’s Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will help with comprehensive performance reviews of all agencies in Richmond’s City Hall. Mayor Stoney cited these reviews among his top priorities for his first 100 days in office.

“The City is partnering with the results-inducing Performance Management Group (PMG) and Center for Urban and Regional Analysis (CURA) at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to help us fulfill the promise I made during my campaign to bring accountability to our local government,” Stoney said.

Dr. James M. Burke, the director of PMG who specializes in organizational development and improving effectiveness in the workplace, will lead the performance review with PMG and CURA. The review will continue in three phases, which include a review of previous audit reports, extensive interviews with city personnel and delivery of important recommendations that will be implemented to achieve the mayor’s objective of building a City Hall that works together.

“We are excited by the commitment of the City’s leadership to improving City operations and services to the public. and we are delighted to be engaged in this process,” Dr. Burke said.

Both PMG and CURA are part of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, and each has a wide range of consultation successes in assisting governmental organizations in transforming workflows and work cultures, implementing best practices and bringing about a renewed dedication and commitment among public employees to customers and public service.

Altria Group and Dominion Resources are also providing $50,000 each to match the City’s cost to fund this initiative.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.