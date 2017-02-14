VCU focused on St. Joseph’s entering the home stretch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams still hold their grip on first place in the Atlantic 10 but the final six games to the finish line are wrought with potential pitfalls.

VCU (20-5, 10-2) begins the stretch Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Siegel Center against St. Joseph’s. The five games that follow feature three teams that still have a shot to steal the A-10 regular season title from the Rams, with all three of those matchups being on the road for the black and gold (at Richmond, at Rhode Island, at Dayton).

For now, head coach Will Wade and his players are focusing on the task at hand, defeating the Hawks.