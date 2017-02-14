VCU baseball revs up for season opener at No. 2 Florida State

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Picked to finish second in the Atlantic 10 standings, VCU baseball already has added motivation as they get ready to begin the 2017 campaign in Tallahassee, FL against the second ranked Seminoles.

The Rams begin a weekend series Friday against Florida State at 4:00 p.m.

VCU returns Logan Farrar, Darian Carpenter, Daane Berezo, Haiden Lamb, Alex Gransback and Zac Ching to the batting order. The Rams’ pitching has the potential to be the best in the A-10 according to head coach Shawn Stiffler. The unit is led by Sean Thompson, Michael Daly and Brooks Vial in the starting rotation with Matt Jamer and preseason All-American providing support from the bullpen.