Valentine’s Day events for lovers and singles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Valentine’s Day and as you know, Virginia is for lovers.

You’ll see love around every corner, but today is not just for loving couples. Singles can have some fun on Valentine’s Day, too.

8News has compiled a list of some Valentine’s Day events across the area for all the couples and singles alike.

Buz and Ned’s Real BBQ is hosting a singles Anti-Valentine’s event. There will be karaoke, delicious food, and heartbreaking cocktails. There’s even a fire pit outside if you need to burn the memory of your ex. The Anti-Valentine’s Day party is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue located at 8205 W. Broad Street.

Ring Dog Rescue and Sticky Rice are partnering together to deliver a dog to be your valentine’s date for the night. All you have to do is call Sticky Rice and in 10 minutes, an RDR ambassador dog will be barking at your door step. The puppy love delivery is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fleet Feet Richmond is hosting a Valentine’s Day Fun Run with three, four, and five mile routes. You only an hour to tie up your running shoes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the starting place is located at 5600 Patterson Avenue.

Want to see a romantic flick? The Byrd Theatre is showing the classic romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally.” The flick will start at 7:15 p.m. Also, if you make a $5 or more donation to The Byrd Theatre Foundation, you and your guest may sit in their balcony.

