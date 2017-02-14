Va. Lt. Gov. Northam celebrates marriage equality on Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is celebrating Valentine’s Day by marking the anniversary of marriage equality in Virginia.

He joined the plaintiffs of Bostic v. Rainey — Carol Schall and Mary Townley — Tuesday morning, along with business leaders and lawmakers.

The decision declared Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional.

“That was a historic moment in Virginia when we proclaimed that equality means everyone,” said Schall. “We’re here today to celebrate that moment.”

Northam spoke about his own wife of 30 years, Pam.

“If someone came to me and said, ‘Ralph, you can’t love Pam’ because of whatever reason or they came to me and said, ‘You and Pam can’t have children’ because of whatever reason or they came to me and said, ‘You’re going to be discriminated against in the workplace,’ that is not the America, that’s not the Virginia that we want,” he said.

Tuesday marks three years since the decision.

