RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The cuts continue on The Bachelor. Nick sends two home, Corinne gets turned down, and Bachelor history in the making.

8News anchor Kerri O’Brien recaps the seventh episode in the video above.

Catch The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC-8.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.