Police: Stabbing victim jumps out of second-story window to escape attacker in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place inside a Hopewell apartment Monday night.

Authorities said that at 6:30 p.m., the Hopewell officers responded to the 1500 block of Piper Square Drive for a male victim, 21, who had been stabbed multiple times.

The assault took place inside an apartment, and the victim jumped out of a second-story window to escape his attacker, police say. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Hopewell Police says it is possible that the offender(s) is an acquaintance of the victim, who is not cooperating with authorities.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have been traveling in and around the area of this incident and observed any suspicious person(s) or vehicle(s), contact Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284, or they may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202.

You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.