Sheriff’s deputy injured after fight at Goochland Technical Center

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A sheriff’s deputy in Goochland County was injured while trying to break up a fight between students at the Goochland Technical Center on Monday.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office tells 8News the deputy is now out of work on medical leave. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Jeremy Raley, the superintendent for Goochland County Schools, told 8News that two students who were members of the Goochland PREP program — an alternative education class located within the Goochland Technical Center — were involved in the fight.

On the afternoon of Monday, February 13, an altercation occurred between students at the Goochland PREP program, the alternative education class located within the Goochland Technical Center. Teachers on site requested assistance to resolve the situation. School staff, with the support of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Department were able to quickly return the classroom to its normal instructional routine. As a result of their violation of our school division’s standards for student conduct, two of the students involved in this incident have been removed from the PREP program pending further disciplinary action. — Jeremy Raley

It is unclear other whether or not charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

