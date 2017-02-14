Police: Man stabbed in chest, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the chest Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time as they continue to investigate.

