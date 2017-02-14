Louisa chief: More firefighters needed to improve efficiency

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Fire Chief Keith Greene is hoping to get an $800K federal grant to hire 14 firefighters to keep up with demand and improve efficiency.

If awarded, that money would cover a percentage of personnel costs over the next three years, 75 percent for the first two years and 35 percent for the third.

Chief Greene says while hundreds of volunteer firefighters are listed, less than 50 are actually considered active, often leaving them with one person responding to a call and having to rely on mutual aid from other departments.

“The effectiveness is compromised quite a bit because of one person doing the work of two to three,” Greene explained.

When it comes to response times, minutes count. Such was the case Monday night when a home was destroyed by a fire on Mickie Town Road in Maidens. Neighbors in the area say it took crews too long to show up.

“They say it took about an hour or so,” said William Turner, who lives just down the road from where that fire sparked.

On the bright side, Chief Greene says his department has managed to decrease response times by almost half on the east end of the county. However, he also says part of the problem is a cultural adjustment as people are not allotted the same time to volunteer as in years past.

“Our staffing model right now is based a lot on volunteer participation, which is not just here but everywhere has been declining,” Greene said.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with that grant application and will have 90 days to decide if they want to withdraw.

