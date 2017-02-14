Local dancers to perform at Special Olympics World Winter Games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Inside a dance studio tucked away in the basement at St. Catherine’s School, students are giving it everything they have.

For two of them, the stage is set for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I was checking my email and I said, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to Austria,'” remembers Jo Horne. “So I was very excited.”

Horne’s son, Jordan Hogan, is 25-years-old. Until five years ago, she never knew he was born to be a dancer.

“He does not seem to have a nerve in his body when it comes to doing a routine,” Jo says.

Jordan found tap dancing at Miracles in Motion, a program introducing what are often new forms of expression to children and adults with special needs. For Jordan, it has been a love affair ever since.

“The eyes on you, look at the people,” he explains why he loves dancing.

Adds Jo, “Performing in front of a crowd, the bigger the crowd, the more he loves it.”

When Jo first heard about the need for dancers at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Graz, Austria, she asked Miracles in Motion’s founder, Kim Moncrief, to choreograph Jordan’s routine. It became an audition video.

“They can do whatever they want and whatever we try to inspire them to do,” says Moncrief about her students. “They can do this.”

Once Jordan tried out, Taylor Carpenter gave it a shot. The eight-year-old, who 8News first interviewed when she modeled for Toys R Us, also made it.

“Every other day Taylor asks us, ‘Is this the day we go to Austria? Is this the day we dance?'” says Taylor’s dad, Michael Carpenter, with a smile.

Through dance, Michael explains Taylor found her calling.

“She loves to dance,” he says. “She wants to dance at all times.”

Taylor is not shy when you ask her why she loves to dance.

“Move,” she says, shaking her hips. “Shake a shake a tail feather.”

‘Shake a Tail Feather’ is the song for Taylor’s solo performance at the Games.

“She absolutely loves an audience and totally loves performing in front of people,” Michael explains. “So she’s definitely found her niche.”

Taylor has been dancing with Miracles in Motion for about five years, and this time the world is her and Jordan’s stage.

Both dancers are Austria-bound, and their time in the spotlight is also for the friends who are coming with them in heart.

“A whole big adventure for other people with special needs,” Jo says about the trip.

Jordan and Taylor are both competing with their individual routines, and together they will perform in the closing ceremonies on March 24.

Moncrief is planning a viewing party in Richmond, and the whole Miracles in Motion team will cheer them on.

A portion of the Special Olympics World Winter Games will air on TV 8 next month. Stay with 8News for scheduling information.

