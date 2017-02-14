Student struck by SUV near Clover Hill High School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A high school student was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield Tuesday morning.

According to Chesterfield Police, the juvenile female was walking south in the 3400 block of South Old Hundred Road just after 7:30 a.m. when she was struck by a mirror of an SUV that was traveling north on South Old Hundred Road.

The SUV involved in the incident stopped at the scene, police say.

The high school student was transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.