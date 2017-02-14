Hokies win another tight one at Pittsburgh 66-63

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ahmed Hill scored 17 points and Virginia Tech shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half to spark a come-from-behind 66-63 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Seth Allen made a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining for the Hokies and Pitt missed three 3-point attempts on the final possession.

Virginia Tech (18-7, 7-6 ACC) trailed the entire first half, but caught up with a seven-point possession in the second. Michael Young was given an intentional foul and Hill made both free throws. Justin Bibbs then hit a 3-pointer to give the Hokies their first lead.

Pitt (14-12, 3-10) got out to a big lead early thanks to shooting 69.2 percent from 3-point range in the first half. Cameron Johnson was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc before the break as the Panthers built an 11-point lead.

Johnson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Virginia Tech played its first game without top rebounder Chris Clarke, who will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.