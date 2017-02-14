Henrico County man arrested in child sex sting worked at local school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eleven men have been arrested and charged with various offenses related to the solicitation of a minor as result of an undercover cyber-sting operation. Many of the subjects believed they were going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to police.

8News has learned that one of them, 64-year-old Reginal Linwood Johnson of Henrico County, worked as a custodian at Grove Christian School and Grove Avenue Baptist Church. Johnson was employed through Jo-Lyn Services Inc. with whom the school has services contracted.

Johnson has been charged with indecent liberties and electronic solicitation of a minor.

The online operation was conducted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) in partnership with the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, trained members of the department’s CEU searched internet chatting sites in search of online predators. The 11 men who were arrested and charged initiated communication with undercover officers who they believed to be young teenage girls. Most of them believed they were going to have sex with a child and drove to a pre-determined location in the county to meet with the juvenile.

Below is a list of the 11 men who were arrested and their charges:

Colin Clayton, 21 of Spotsylvania Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties, Electronic Solicitation of a Minor, Possession of Marijuana and Driving Revoked.

Mohammed Nuri, 20 of Spotsylvania Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Thomas Petry, 28 of Spotsylvania Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Austin Fowler, 26 of Stafford Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Michael Silver, 20 no fixed addres, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Gabriel Hester, 33 of Caroline Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties, Electronic Solicitation of a Minor and Felony Prostitution.

Stephen Redford, 27 of Amelia Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Howard Dowden, 32 of Caroline Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Jon-Paul Snyder, 31 of Caroline Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Reginal Johnson, 64 of Henrico Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

Michael Miller, 62 of Spotsylvania Co., Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor.

