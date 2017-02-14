Henrico County announces replacement for Dick Glover

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following the death of longtime representative Richard “Dick” Glover, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously appointed former deputy county manager Harvey L. Hinson as the interim supervisor for the Brookland District.

Hinson, 74, served as Henrico’s deputy county manager for community development from 1992 until his retirement in 2007. He began his career in Henrico in 1961 as a part-time engineer’s aide and later served as the assistant director of the Department of Planning. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and has represented Henrico on the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority since 2014.

