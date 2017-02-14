Hanover’s Sam Rogers, five other Hokies get invite to NFL Combine

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover High School’s Sam Rogers continues his football journey with an invitation to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 28th to March 6th. Rogers will join five of his Virginia Tech Hokies teammates at the combine: safety Chuck Clark, defensive end Ken Ekanem, quarterback Jerod Evans, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, tight end Bucky Hodges.

Rogers had his best game as a Hokie on Senior Day against the Virginia Cavaliers, running for over 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also proposed to his longtime girlfriend almost immediately following that game.

Rogers is the top rated fullback coming out of this year’s NFL draft class according to CBS Sports.