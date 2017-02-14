Fredericksburg officers ask seniors citizens, “police be my Valentine?”

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg police officers made and delivered Valentine’s Day cards and chocolates to 18 senior citizens Tuesday as part of the department’s ongoing community outreach efforts.

“This is one of my favorite community outreach activities,” Police Chief David Nye said. “Not only do senior citizens get something to enjoy, but they also get a chance know one of our officers on a more personal level. And officers have the opportunity to address personal safety with one of our most vulnerable populations.”

This is the second year the Fredericksburg Police Department has delivered Valentines to senior citizens. The Fredericksburg Police Department thanks the Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging for assisting with this project.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.